By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK Feb 15 New York City's teacher pension
fund has sold its stocks of publicly traded firearms
manufacturers, becoming the largest U.S. public pension fund to
do so in response to the school shootings in Connecticut, the
city's top financial officer said.
The $46.6 billion fund divested all its holdings in five
companies, for investments valued at $13.5 million as of Jan.
26, a spokesman for New York City Comptroller John Liu said on
Friday.
U.S. teachers and public employees retirement funds, began
reviewing their investments in firearms makers after 20 children
and six adults were shot dead at an elementary school in
Newtown, Connecticut in December.
"There is no need to support these companies, whose products
can destroy lives and shatter communities in the blink of an
eye," Liu said in a statement. "Our investment portfolio gains
nothing by doing business with these firms."
The five companies from which the New York City fund
divested are Alliant Techsystems Inc., Olin Corp.
, Forjas Taurus SA, Smith & Wesson Holding
Corp. and Sturm, Ruger & Co..
Under pressure from the second-largest U.S. public pension
fund - the California State Teachers' Retirement System
(CalSTRS), U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management
said days after the massacre in Connecticut that it would sell
gunmaker Freedom Group, which made the brand of semi-automatic
rifle used in the shooting.
Cerberus has not completed its sale of Freedom, CalSTRS
spokesman Ricardo Duran told Reuters. Duran would not comment on
the details of any possible sale but said CalSTRS is monitoring
the progress.
"We're confident that they'll be able to do this in a fairly
timely manner," Duran said. "We don't want to push them. We
don't want to be driving the sale of this."
CalSTRS wants to get a fair market price and understands
that a sale takes time, he said. A Cerberus spokesman did not
immediately return a call for comment.
In January, CalSTRS decided to sell its investments in
manufacturers of firearms and high-capacity ammunition clips
that are banned in California. That divestment is still
underway.
California State Treasurer Bill Lockyer is also pressing the
biggest U.S. fund, the $254 billion California Public Employees'
Retirement System, to shed its $5 million of exposure to
firearms manufacturers. CalPERS' board will discuss a recent
report on its investments in gunmakers next week.
New York state's $150 billion public pension fund said in
January that it will stop buying shares of publicly traded
firearms manufacturers, including Sturm Ruger, but had not
decided whether to dump its investments in the companies.
New York City's teacher pension fund is also invested in gun
retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc., but a spokesman for Liu
would not comment on whether the fund is reviewing its holdings
of gun sellers.