WASHINGTON Dec 30 President Barack Obama said
in an interview broadcast on Sunday he hopes to get new U.S. gun
control measures passed during the first year of his second term
and is skeptical of a proposal by the National Rifle Association
to put armed guards in schools.
Obama assigned Vice President Joe Biden to lead a task force
to come up with proposals on guns at the beginning of 2013 after
the massacre of 20 children and six adults by a gunman at an
elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut this month.
"I'd like to get it done in the first year. I will put
forward a very specific proposal based on the recommendations
that Joe Biden's task force is putting together as we speak. And
so this is not something that I will be putting off," Obama
told NBC's "Meet the Press" in an interview taped on Saturday.
"I am not going to prejudge the recommendations that are
given to me. I am skeptical that the only answer is putting more
guns in schools. And I think the vast majority of the American
people are skeptical that that somehow is going to solve our
problem," he said.
The NRA, the influential pro-gun lobbying group, has said
new gun laws are not a good answer and has called for some form
of armed guards to be present in all U.S. schools.