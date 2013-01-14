WASHINGTON Jan 14 President Barack Obama said on Monday Vice President Joe Biden has developed a list of sensible, common-sense measures to reduce gun violence and he would consider them.

Obama told reporters at a news conference that stronger background checks and control of high-capacity magazine clips and a ban on assault weapons were proposals that he believed made sense.

Obama is to offer some proposals to reduce gun violence as a result of the massacre last month at a school in Newtown, Connecticut in which 20 children and six adults were shot to death.

He said he expected to review Biden's proposals and then have a "fuller presentation" on gun violence proposals later this week.

Members of Congress, he said, will have to examine their own consciences when it comes to voting on gun measures.