WASHINGTON Jan 14 President Barack Obama said
on Monday Vice President Joe Biden has developed a list of
sensible, common-sense measures to reduce gun violence and he
would consider them.
Obama told reporters at a news conference that stronger
background checks and control of high-capacity magazine clips
and a ban on assault weapons were proposals that he believed
made sense.
Obama is to offer some proposals to reduce gun violence as a
result of the massacre last month at a school in Newtown,
Connecticut in which 20 children and six adults were shot to
death.
He said he expected to review Biden's proposals and then
have a "fuller presentation" on gun violence proposals later
this week.
Members of Congress, he said, will have to examine their own
consciences when it comes to voting on gun measures.