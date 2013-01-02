* More Americans sought to buy guns amid Newtown massacre
* Consumer demand tends to rise after mass shootings
By David Ingram
WASHINGTON, Jan 2 The number of FBI background
checks required for Americans buying guns set a record in
December, indicating that more people may purchase one after the
Connecticut school massacre stirred interest in self-defense and
prompted renewed talk of limits on firearms, according to FBI
data.
The FBI said it recorded 2.78 million background checks
during the month, surpassing the mark set in November of 2.01
million checks - about a 39 percent rise.
The latest monthly figure was up 49 percent over December
2011, when the FBI performed a then-record 1.86 million checks.
Consumer demand for guns appears to have accounted for the
uptick in activity. There were no changes in FBI background
check procedures that would have affected the December numbers,
FBI spokesman Stephen Fischer said.
December is typically the busiest month of the year for
checks, however, due in part to Christmas gift sales.
The figures do not represent the number of firearms sold, a
statistic the government does not track. They also do not
reflect activity between private parties, such as family members
or collectors, because federal law requires background checks
only for sales from commercial vendors with a federal license.
Someone who passes a background check is eligible to buy
multiple firearms.
FBI checks for all of 2012 totaled 19.6 million, an annual
record and an increase of 19 percent over 2011.
The FBI system - known as the National Instant Criminal
Background Check System (NICS) - "processed transactions
following normal established protocols," Fischer said in an
email.
The national debate on guns has grown more intense since
Dec. 14, when Adam Lanza forced his way into Sandy Hook
Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, and killed 20
children and six adults before committing suicide in one of the
deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.
Lanza also killed his mother, the registered owner of the
guns used in the killings, before going to the school.
SHOOTINGS LEAD TO SALES
Interest in guns tends to increase after a mass shooting, as
customers fear for personal safety or worry that lawmakers might
ban certain firearms.
President Barack Obama has committed to pushing new
legislation, possibly including a ban on some semi-automatic
weapons, this year.
The National Shooting Sports Foundation, a trade association
for firearms-makers, estimates the size of the industry at $4
billion a year. A spokesman for the association did not respond
to a request for comment on Wednesday.
Shares of gun maker Smith & Wesson Holding Corp
were up 1.2 percent at $8.54 at Wednesday's close, while those
of Sturm Ruger & Co Inc were up 1.1 percent at $45.88,
during a broad rally in which the Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 2.5 percent.
Neither company responded to requests for comment.
"The last eight years (have) been very good to be a handgun
company. The market has expanded significantly, and long guns
having done pretty good, as well," said Smith & Wesson Chief
Executive James Debney at a Dec. 12 conference for investors.
The pattern of gun sales rising after a mass shooting is
disturbing, said Josh Sugarmann, executive director of the
Violence Policy Center, a Washington group that favors gun
control.
"While the majority of Americans look for solutions to stop
the next attack, a minority of gun owners runs to hoard the very
guns used in the most recent" incidents, Sugarmann said in an
email.
Even as gun purchases rise, the share of U.S. households
with a gun has been falling for decades, from 54 percent in 1977
to 32 percent in 2010, according to the University of Chicago's
General Social Survey.