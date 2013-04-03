WASHINGTON, April 3 Many U.S. states with the
weakest firearms laws have the highest rates of gun-related
homicides and suicides, according to a study released on
Wednesday by a liberal think tank.
Alaska had the most gun deaths, with 20.28 deaths per
100,000 people in 2010, twice the national average, the analysis
by the Center for American Progress showed.
Louisiana and Montana, which followed with 19.06 and 16.58
deaths per 100,000 people, respectively, were among the 10
states with the weakest gun laws, according to the study, the
latest to link gun laws to firearm deaths.
Eight of the states with the highest levels of gun violence
were among the 25 with the weakest gun laws, said the report,
citing a study last year by the Law Center to Prevent Gun
Violence.
"This report - as others before it - demonstrates a strong
link between state gun laws and gun violence," it said, adding
that this link didn't imply cause and effect.
"Factors such as gun trafficking across state lines, overall
crime patterns, and other socioeconomic issues in a state all
play a role in gun-violence rates," it said.
Louisiana, Alaska and Alabama have the highest levels of gun
violence, based on measures that include firearm deaths,
suicides, homicides, and police officials feloniously killed by
guns.
Hawaii, Massachusetts and Connecticut had the lowest rates
of gun violence, and were among the 10 states with the strongest
gun laws, the study found.
Hawaii had the fewest firearm deaths in 2010, at 3.31 per
100,000 people.
Last month, researchers reported in the online journal, JAMA
Internal Medicine, that more gun laws in a state were associated
with lower firearm death rates.
Several states have moved to tighten gun laws following the
massacre of 20 students and six adults at a Connecticut school
in December.
President Barack Obama is seeking to pass the broadest gun
control regulations in a generation, but faces stiff opposition
from pro-gun groups.
The United States had about 31,300 firearms deaths in 2010,
with two-thirds of them suicides, according to the Centers for
Disease Control and the National Vital Statistics Report.
