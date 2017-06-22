By Chris Kenning
| June 22
June 22 More than 80 percent of Americans want
to limit firearms access for people with mental illness and
require background checks at gun shows and in private sales,
according to a Pew Research Center survey released on Thursday.
Eighty-three percent also favor barring gun purchases by
those on federal no-fly or watch lists, the survey found.
But gun owners were far less supportive than non-owners of
creating a federal database to track gun sales or to ban
assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines.
The survey of 3,930 U.S. adults, including 1,269 gun owners,
in March and April, provided a snapshot of American views on
guns and gun policies as the nation grapples with gun violence.
On June 14, an Illinois man opened fire on Republican
members of Congress with legally purchased guns during a
baseball practice near Washington, wounding Louisiana
Representative Steve Scalise.
A few hours later, a UPS driver opened fire with a handgun
inside a United Parcel Service Inc delivery center in
San Francisco, killing three co-workers before fatally shooting
himself.
Some advocates called for a renewed push for gun control
measures, as the Republican-controlled Congress has sought to
relax existing gun laws.
The National Rifle Association has opposed expanded
background checks and argued the government was already being
notified when someone on a no-fly list attempts to buy a gun.
Pew's survey respondents often diverged based on whether
they were gun owners or non-owners, Republicans or Democrats and
urban or rural residents.
"Overall, 52 percent of Americans say gun laws should be
stricter than they are today," according to Washington-based
Pew.
Forty-four 44 percent of adults surveyed said they
personally knew someone who was shot, accidentally or on
purpose, and 83 percent believed gun violence was a very big or
moderately big U.S. problem.
As for violence in their local communities, 49 percent of
black respondents said it was a very big problem, compared with
11 percent of whites.
A large majority said easy access to illegal guns
contributed to gun violence, but just as many thought expanding
gun ownership would boost crime as reduce it.
Among all adults, 89 percent favored policies preventing the
mentally ill from purchasing guns, and 84 percent favored
background checks in private sales and at gun shows.
Tracking gun sales was favored by 71 percent overall,
banning assault weapons by 68 percent, and banning high-capacity
magazines by 65 percent, with gun-owners showing less approval
than non-owners.
(Reporting by Chris Kenning; Editing by Richard Chang)