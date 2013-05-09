By Elaine Porterfield
SEATTLE May 9 The website for the Washington
State court system has been hacked and up to 160,000 Social
Security numbers and a million driver's license numbers may have
been accessed, officials said on Thursday.
The disclosure, which follows a number of major hacking
incidents in recent years that have targeted a range of
companies from Twitter to Apple Inc, raises concerns
that the information accessed could be used to commit financial
fraud.
The breach was discovered in February, and officials at
first believed no confidential information had been leaked even
though a large amount of data was downloaded from the website,
the Washington State Administrative Office of the Courts said.
But officials later determined that 94 Social Security
numbers were definitely obtained by the person or group that
committed the security breach, while 160,000 Social Security
numbers and a million driver's license numbers may have been
accessed.
"The access occurred through a 'back door' part of a
commercial software product we were using, and it is patched
now," Mike Keeling, information technology operations and
maintenance manager for the court system, told reporters on a
conference call.
"We found specific (hacker) footprints in the area where
those 94 Social Security numbers were located, so that's why
we're reasonably sure that the data was accessed," he said.
Callie T. Dietz, the state's court administrator, said this
was the first time the agency's system had been hacked.
Officials were notifying by mail the 94 people whose Social
Security numbers were accessed from the site.
"We regret that this breach has occurred and we have taken
immediate action to enhance the security of these sites," Dietz
said separately in a statement.
The people whose names and Social Security numbers might be
at risk are those who were booked into a city or county jail in
the state from September 2011 to December 2012, officials said.
The breach could also have exposed the driver's license
numbers of people charged in the state's superior court criminal
system between 2011 and 2012, the statement said.
Anyone who received a driving under the influence citation
from 1989 to 2011 or had a traffic case filed or resolved in a
district or municipal court between 2011 and 2012 might also be
at risk, officials said.
No financial data such as credit card numbers was maintained
on the court website, so officials said there was no risk of
that information being accessed directly through the breach.
The breach was the latest in a series of hacks. In one
prominent case, Cody Kretsinger of LulzSec, an offshoot of
hacking group Anonymous, last year pleaded guilty in federal
court in Los Angeles to taking part in a computer breach of Sony
Pictures Entertainment that prosecutors say caused over $600,000
in damages. Last month, he was sentenced in California to a year
in prison.