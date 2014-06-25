June 24 A data security breach of Montana's
state health records has compromised the Social Security numbers
and other personal information of some 1.3 million people, but
the full extent of damage from the intrusion is unclear, state
officials said on Tuesday.
Hackers of unknown origin gained access in May to a computer
server tied to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human
Services, exposing sensitive or confidential information of
current and former medical patients, health agency employees and
contractors.
Individuals whose personal information was exposed are being
offered free credit monitoring, though investigators do not know
whether the breach resulted in any actual identity theft,
department Director Richard Opper said.
"We have absolutely no indication the criminals who
illegally entered the server had any interest in the data they
accessed in any way, shape or form, and we have no reports of
people's identities being stolen," Opper told Reuters.
In addition to containing the Social Security numbers, birth
dates and names of patients, such data as bank account numbers,
medical diagnoses, treatments, dates of service and
prescriptions may have been stored on the network, he said.
Montana is the latest target in a string of high-profile
hacking incidents that have seen personal and financial
information compromised amid cyber attacks on public agencies
and commercial companies such as retail giant Target Corp.
Hackers in 2012 breached state health records in Utah,
compromising the private information of some 780,000 patients in
an attack that was believed to have originated in Eastern
Europe.
Attempts to hack into Montana's computer system number
roughly 17,000 an hour, but the breach at the state health
department marks the first time cyber criminals successfully
infiltrated a state agency on such a large scale, Opper said.
Security upgrades have been put into place since the hacking
came to light on May 15, when a company that monitors the
agency's network reported suspicious activity. Health officials
shut down the server, and a forensic investigation later
confirmed the network had been subjected to an unauthorized
entry, Opper said.
In addition to credit monitoring, those whose information
may have been compromised are being offered free identity
protection insurance, Opper said. Up to $2 million in costs for
such services are covered by a state insurance policy tied to
cyber and data security.
(Reporting by Laura Zuckerman from Salmon, Idaho; Editing by
Steve Gorman and Eric Beech)