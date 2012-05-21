WASHINGTON May 21 One or more unauthorized
users gained access to the inner workings of a website run by
the U.S. Justice Department, a department spokeswoman said on
Monday after the hacker group Anonymous said they were behind
the incident.
The hackers accessed a server that operates the Bureau of
Justice Statistics' website, the spokeswoman said.
The bureau is responsible for collecting and analyzing data
about crime - including computer security incidents - from
throughout the United States.
The department spokeswoman declined to say when the alleged
unauthorized access occurred or what data the hackers might have
obtained. The department is looking into whether the
unauthorized users broke criminal laws, she said.
Online statements attributed to Anonymous said they were
responsible for the security breach and that the files they
obtained include emails.
