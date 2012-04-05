* Cyber attack took place last Friday - official
* Believed to have originated in Eastern Europe
By James Nelson
SALT LAKE CITY, April 4 A data security breach
at the Utah Health Department, believed to be the work of
Eastern European hackers, has exposed 24,000 U.S. Medicaid files
bearing names, Social Security numbers and other private
information, state officials said on Wednesday.
The intrusion initially appeared to have affected claims
representing at least 9 percent of the 260,000 clients of
Medicaid in Utah. But because each file often contains
information on more than one individual, the full extent of the
breach is probably wider, officials said.
Medicaid is a federal-state program that helps pay for
healthcare for the needy, the aged and disabled. The state
determines eligibility and which services are covered, and the
federal government reimburses a percentage of the state's
expenditures.
"At this point, efforts are focused on determining the
number and identity of individual clients who may have had their
information compromised during the breach," the state Health and
Technology Services departments said in a joint statement.
Investigators determined that the breach occurred last
Friday, and "late Sunday someone started taking information off
the server", Health Department spokesman Tom Hudachko told
Reuters.
Hudachko said the Technology Services Department notified
state health officials Monday evening about the cyber attack.
Technology Services had recently moved the claims in
question to a new server, allowing the hackers "to circumvent
the server's multi-layered security system," according to
officials.
"This attack, as much as we have been able to tell so far,
was limited to this one particular server," Hudachko said.
He said the cyber attack is believed to have originated in
Eastern Europe, based on a suspicious Internet Protocol, or IP,
address, but investigators are still trying to pinpoint the
precise source.
"There are a couple of countries that they have been able to
narrow it down to," he said.
GRAVE CONCERNS
Utah state Senator Allen Christensen, who also is a
practicing dentist, said each compromised claim is going to have
two parties involved - both the recipient and the provider.
"I submit Medicaid claims myself. I'm probably included in
that bunch," he said. "There is a significant amount of
information on there including my Social Security number and my
employer identification number, my address and all the rest of
the stuff."
Christensen, chairman for the Utah State Health and Human
Services Committee, expressed grave concerns over the impact on
the Medicaid population in Utah and suggested the database was
left vulnerable by human error.
"The security steps that normally should have been taken
were not taken, and somebody simply failed to push a correct
button, and that left it open so someone could hack into it," he
said.
State officials said they were examining all servers and
reviewing policies and procedures to ensure effective security
measures are in place.
"Obviously we will be most concerned with individuals who
had their Social Security numbers compromised," Hudachko said.
The compromised files also contain individuals' names, addresses
and other private information.
State Health officials are urging all their Medicaid clients
and providers to keep a wary eye on their bank accounts and
other personal records. Customers whose Social Security numbers
are found to have been compromised will receive free credit
monitoring services, officials said.
(Editing by Steve Gorman and Paul Simao)