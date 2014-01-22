By Radu Marinas and Joseph Menn
BUCHAREST/SAN FRANCISCO
BUCHAREST/SAN FRANCISCO Jan 22 Romanian
authorities have arrested a man they suspect of being the hacker
"Guccifer," famous for breaking into the email accounts of
former U.S. President George W. Bush's family and other
prominent political and entertainment figures.
Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and
Terrorism said on its website on Wednesday that it had detained
a suspect with the initials LML in the county of Arad, near the
border with Hungary.
The agency said there was "reasonable suspicion" that the
suspect "repeatedly and illegally accessed, breaking security
rules, email accounts belonging to public persons in Romania
with the aim of getting electronic mail confidential data."
Police declined to give LML's full name. A Romanian
prosecutor, who did not want to be identified, told Reuters that
the suspect is believed to be the hacker known as Guccifer.
Romania's public radio Radio Romania identified the suspect
as Marcel Lazar Lehel, who received a suspended sentence in 2012
after a hacking charge. Reuters could not independently verify
the name.
Guccifer claimed a wide range of victims, including Romanian
officials, and provided documents to support those claims to a
U.S. website, The Smoking Gun. (here)
The hacker shot to fame in February last year after he
hacked into Bush family emails and posted artwork by George W.
Bush, including self-portraits of the former president in the
shower and bathtub.
The hacker has claimed his other victims include Tina Brown,
the former editor of The New Yorker magazine; "Downton Abbey"
creator Julian Fellowes; journalist Carl Bernstein; venture
capitalist John Doerr, and MetLife Chief Executive Steven
Kandarian. Guccifer also compromised many former U.S. military
officials, including ex-Secretary of the Air Force George Roche.
Last year, the hacker distributed emotional emails sent to
former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell from European
Parliament member Corina Cretu, a Romanian, prompting Powell to
deny that they had had an affair.
The statement from Romania's Directorate for Investigating
Organized Crime and Terrorism made no mention of Guccifer's
activities in the United States or other countries.
The agency noted it has cooperated with American officials.
The U.S. Secret Service, which was working on the Guccifer case,
declined to comment.
(Reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest and Joseph Menn in San
Francisco; Editing by Tiffany Wu and Grant McCool)