By Steve Gorman
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Aug 28 A second suspected member of
the clandestine hacking group LulzSec was arrested on Tuesday on
charges he took part in an extensive computer breach of Sony
Pictures Entertainment, the FBI said.
Raynaldo Rivera, 20, of Tempe, Arizona, surrendered to U.S.
authorities in Phoenix six days after a federal grand jury in
Los Angeles returned an indictment charging him with conspiracy
and unauthorized impairment of a protected computer.
If convicted, Rivera faces up to 15 years in prison.
The indictment, unsealed on Tuesday, accuses Rivera and
co-conspirators of stealing information from Sony Corp's
Sony Pictures' computer systems in May and June 2011
using an "SQL injection" attack against the studio's website, a
technique commonly employed by hackers.
The indictment said Rivera then helped to post the
confidential information onto LulzSec's website and announced
the intrusion via the hacking group's Twitter account.
While Rivera was the only person named in the indictment,
the FBI said his co-conspirators included Cody Kretsinger, 24, a
confessed LulzSec member who pleaded guilty in April to federal
charges stemming from his role in the Sony attack.
Following the breach, LulzSec published the names, birth
dates, addresses, emails, phone numbers and passwords of
thousands of people who had entered contests promoted by Sony,
and publicly boasted of its exploits.
"From a single injection we accessed EVERYTHING," the
hackers said in a statement at the time. "Why do you put such
faith in a company that allows itself to become open to these
simple attacks?"
Authorities have said the Sony breach ultimately cost the
company more than $600,000.
LulzSec, an underground group also known as Lulz Security,
is an offshoot of the international hacking collective Anonymous
and has taken credit for such cyber incursions on a number of
government and private sector websites.
The latest indictment says Rivera, who went by the online
nicknames of "neuron," "royal" and "wildicv," is suspected of
using a proxy server in a bid to conceal his Internet Protocol,
or IP, address, and avoid detection.
Court documents revealed in March that an Anonymous leader
known as Sabu, whose real name is Hector Monsegur, had pleaded
guilty to hacking-related charges and provided information on
his cohorts to the FBI.
That same month, five other suspected leaders of Anonymous,
all them alleged to be LulzSec members as well, were charged by
federal authorities with computer hacking and other offenses.
An accused British hacker, Ryan Cleary, 20, was indicted by
a federal grand jury in June on charges related to LulzSec
attacks on several media companies, including Sony Pictures.
Kretsinger, who pleaded guilty to the same two charges now
facing Rivera, is slated to be sentenced on Oct. 25. A federal
prosecutor said he would likely receive substantially less than
the 15-year maximum prison term carried by those offenses.
Anonymous and its offshoots focused initially on fighting
attempts at Internet regulation and the blocking of free illegal
downloads but have since taken aim at the Church of Scientology,
global banking and other targets.
Anonymous, and LulzSec in particular, became notorious in
late 2010 when they launched what they called the "first cyber
war" in retaliation for attempts to shut down Wikileaks.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Lisa Shumaker)