By David Alexander
MANAMA, Dec 7 Pentagon chief Chuck Hagel told
Gulf Arab leaders on Saturday that the United States has a
proven and enduring commitment to Middle East security, backed
by diplomatic engagement as well as warplanes, ships, tanks,
artillery and 35,000 troops.
The U.S. defense secretary, speaking at a regional security
forum, acknowledged Gulf leaders' concerns about the direction
of U.S. policy in the Middle East, especially negotiations on
Iran's nuclear program. But he said the U.S. emphasis on
diplomacy should not be misinterpreted.
"We know diplomacy cannot operate in a vacuum," Hagel said.
"Our success will continue to hinge on America's military power,
and the credibility of our assurances to our allies and partners
in the Middle East."
Hagel's remarks to the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain came at a
time of heightened tension with Washington's longtime Gulf Arab
partners.
Leaders in the region fear that the United States will lose
focus on the Middle East as it strategically rebalances to Asia.
They also are frustrated by the U.S. response to the Arab Spring
protests and the Syrian civil war.
In particular, the United States distanced itself from Saudi
Arabia's decision to send forces to help Bahrain's Sunni Muslim
ruler put down protests by the island's majority Shi'ites in
2011.
Washington has also irritated Gulf powers with its cautious
approach in backing rebels fighting to oust Syrian President
Bashar al Assad, informed by concern over divisions among the
disparate groups and a reluctance to bring Islamist militants to
power.
EFFORTS AND FEARS
In Manama, Hagel said that, while the United States would
continue to provide aid to Syrian refugees and the neighboring
countries of Jordan and Turkey, the rise of violent extremism in
Syria had to be addressed.
"We will continue to work with partners throughout the
region to help bring about a political settlement to end this
conflict," Hagel said, calling for efforts to ensure that aid
for the opposition "does not fall into the wrong hands".
Hagel said an interim agreement that six world powers
reached with Iran over its disputed nuclear enrichment program
had "not diminished our focus on the challenges posed by Iran",
which has long vied with the Gulf Arabs for regional dominance.
"Iran has been a profoundly destabilizing influence, and a
nuclear-armed Iran would pose an unacceptable threat to regional
and global stability," the U.S. defense chief said.
He said the accord "bought time for meaningful negotiation,
not for deception", and that U.S. diplomacy would ultimately be
backed up by the military commitments and cooperation it has
with its regional partners.
A former Iranian nuclear negotiator, Hossein Mousavian, now
a visiting scholar at Princeton University in the United States,
asked Hagel from the floor why he had not mentioned Israel in
his speech when, he said, it possessed 400 nuclear weapons.
Israel is widely believed to have the Middle East's only atomic
arsenal, though it will not comment on the issue.
Hagel did not mention Israel in his reply, noting that Iran
was in violation of many U.N. resolutions and the world was
"very clear-eyed" about the implementation of the interim deal.
UNDERSCORING COMMITMENT
Hagel outlined the array of American military forces in the
region, including more than 35,000 military personnel "in and
immediately around the Gulf." Included in that figure were
10,000 Army soldiers with tanks, artillery and helicopters.
He said the United States had deployed its most advanced
fighter jets in the region, including the radar-evading F-22.
More than 40 U.S. Navy vessels patrol the waters nearby,
including an aircraft carrier and its supporting warships, Hagel
said. U.S. Navy ships have steamed through the narrow Strait of
Hormuz at the mouth of the gulf some 50 times in the past six
months in the name of ensuring freedom of navigation.
"As America emerges from a long period of war, it will not
shirk its responsibilities," Hagel said, citing decades of U.S.
involvement in the Middle East. "America's commitment to this
region is proven. And it is enduring."
Hagel also cited the U.S. military facilities in the region,
including the headquarters of its Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, where
the Pentagon has a $580 million expansion program under way, and
a combined air operations center in Qatar.
He proposed new steps to improve security cooperation,
including regular discussions of missile defense with the
region's air chiefs and allowing the six-nation Gulf Cooperation
Council to purchase U.S. defense systems as an organization, to
encourage regional cooperation.
