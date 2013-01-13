* Obama nominated Vietnam War veteran Hagel as defense chief
* Conservatives have faulted Hagel on Israel, Iran
* Senate confirmation hearings expected in coming weeks
By Paul Eckert
WASHINGTON, Jan 13 Opponents of President Barack
Obama's choice of Chuck Hagel to become the next U.S. defense
secretary stepped up criticism of the Republican former senator
on Sunday, with one lawmaker questioning whether Hagel has the
right temperament for the job.
Hagel, who was nominated to the job last Monday, spent much
of last week calling senators before confirmation hearings begin
in the coming weeks to address portrayals of his stance on
Israel and his record on Iran, U.S. officials said.
Critics of the maverick Nebraska Republican took to Sunday
television news programs to drive home concerns that Hagel
opposes sanctions and is satisfied with containing Iran, as
opposed to preventing it from obtaining a nuclear weapon.
"I also wonder what message are we sending to Iran, what
message are we sending to Israel and I am perplexed that the
president has nominated him," Republican Senator Kelly Ayotte of
New Hampshire told "Fox News Sunday."
Tennessee Republican Senator Bob Corker reiterated concerns
about Hagel's views on Iran, Israel and U.S. nuclear weapons
modernization, but also aired another charge against him: his
temperament.
"But I think another thing that's going to come up is just
his overall temperament, and is he suited to run a department or
a big agency or a big entity like the Pentagon," Corker told the
ABC's "This Week."
"There are numbers of staffers who are coming forth now just
talking about the way he has dealt with them," added Corker,
without elaborating. Corker's office did not immediately respond
to an e-mail requesting details on the alleged staff complaints.
Defenders of Hagel, including retired general and former
U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell, said the decorated fellow
Vietnam War veteran's military service and reputation for candor
enhances his credibility.
"He knows what war is and he will fight a war if it's
necessary, but he is a guy who will do it with great
deliberation and care," Powell told NBC's "Meet the Press."
"He's fought. He has literally walked in their boots," said
Democratic Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island, who also served in
the Army.
"That, I think, will inspire great confidence in the
military officers and enlisted men that he deals with, and
women," Reed told ABC's "This Week."
Hagel enjoys a close relationship with Obama and "Chuck has
the wherewithal and the ability to speak truth to power," added
Reed.
Powell said many figures in the national security community,
including retired Cabinet officials, consider Hagel to be "a
solid guy who speaks his mind, he is a good supporter of Israel
... but he is not reluctant to disagree when he thinks
disagreement is appropriate."
Conservative Republicans leading the criticism of Hagel say
he has at times opposed Israel's interests. U.S.
neoconservatives have been particularly critical of him.
In the Senate, Hagel voted repeatedly against U.S. sanctions
on Iran over its nuclear program and made disparaging remarks
about the influence of what he called a "Jewish lobby" in
Washington.
"Chuck should have said 'Israeli lobby' not 'Jewish lobby'
and perhaps he needs to write on a blackboard 100 times, 'It is
the Israeli lobby,'" Powell said on NBC.
"I'm very supportive of the state of Israel, so is Senator
Hagel, and you will see that in the confirmation hearings," said
Powell.
"But it doesn't mean you have to agree with every single
position that the Israeli government takes," he added.
If confirmed by the Senate, Hagel would replace outgoing
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta.