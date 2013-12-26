MIAMI Dec 26 Officials in the Turks and Caicos
islands shifted their focus on Thursday from rescue efforts to
determining what caused a boat packed with Haitian migrants to
capsize, killing 17 people as the boat was being towed to port
in the British Caribbean territory.
Police do not expect to find any more casualties from the
Christmas Day accident that involved a boat carrying more than
50 immigrants from Haiti, government spokesman Neil Smith said
in a tweet.
Authorities intercepted the sailboat around 3 a.m. EST (0800
GMT) Wednesday. The boat capsized two hours later as it was
being towed to Providenciales, an island in the Turks and Caicos
north of Haiti.
Officials were interviewing survivors on Thursday and an
investigation is continuing, Smith said. Thirty-three people
were pulled from the waters after the boat capsized.
Meanwhile, health officials in the small eastern Caribbean
island of St. Lucia said flooding and landslides triggered by
heavy rains have killed six people.
Among those killed was a police officer who died when a wall
fell on him while he attempted to rescue several people from
rising flood waters, police officials said.
Power outages and a lack of running water were reported in
many parts of the island, a popular tourist destination that is
home to some 174,000 people.
(Reporting by Kevin Gray in Miami and Sarah Peter in Castries
City, St. Lucia; Editing by Leslie Adler)