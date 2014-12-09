Dec 9 Hallmark Cards Inc, the purveyor of
products that it says "make the world a more caring place," was
pulling gift wrap from U.S. stores after a complaint that the
paper appears to display a swastika, a symbol associated with
the persecution of Jews.
Hallmark issued an apology on Tuesday and said that the blue
and silver wrapping paper was designed to represent a type of
vessel, and any similarity to a swastika was unintentional. The
company said the pattern has been in the company's reference
archives for several years.
Hallmark spokeswoman Linda Odell said a customer in
California first raised the issue, seeing a swastika image in a
series of intersecting lines featured on the holiday paper.
"As soon as we were made aware of the situation, we began
taking steps to remove the gift wrap from all store shelves and
we will ensure the pattern is not used on any product formats
going forward," a company statement said. "We sincerely
apologize for this oversight and for any unintended offense."
Hallmark did not answer a question about how much paper was
involved in the recall.
"The priority is communicating with retailers about removing
the current version from shelves," Odell said.
Roughly 6 million Jews were murdered by the Nazis in Germany
during World War Two, and the swastika is seen by many as a
symbol of support for the Nazis.
Kansas City, Missouri-based Hallmark, which is privately
owned, has roughly $4 billion in annual revenue from sales of
greeting cards, gift wrap and other products sold in 100
countries.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City, Mo.; Editing by Eric
Beech)