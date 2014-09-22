ROCHESTER N.Y. Who will fight, fly, float or slide into this year's National Toy Hall of Fame?

A dozen toy contenders were announced on Monday, and two will be inducted in November into the National Toy Hall of Fame at the National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York, organizers said.

The nominees included American Girl dolls, Mattel's Fisher-Price Little People, Hess Toy Trucks, Hasbro Inc.'s My Little Pony, Hasbro's Operation Skill Game, the Rubik’s Cube, Wham-O's Slip’N Slide and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

“All these toys are toys that have been around for some time,” said Patricia Hogan, curator of toys and dolls. “They are not a passing fad and are well known, well remembered, and well revered.”

Also nominated were soap bubbles, little green army men, the paper airplane and pots and pans.

In recent years the museum has recognized objects that have fascinated children such as the blanket, the cardboard box and the stick.

The Hall of Fame has 53 members including Barbie, G.I. Joe, Monopoly and Mr. Potato Head.

The new winners will be announced on Nov. 6.

The finalists were culled from thousands of submissions worldwide by a museum advisory committee, and a national selection committee of educators, academics, collectors and experts will choose the winners.

The winning toys must be widely recognized, foster learning, incite creativity or discovery through play and be popular for decades or longer.

Last year’s winners were the game of chess and the rubber duck.

The Hall of Fame is located at The Strong, a private museum in upstate New York devoted to the history and exploration of play.

