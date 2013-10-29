By Jeffrey B. Roth
| GETTYSBURG, Pa.
GETTYSBURG, Pa. Oct 29 As pre-Halloween witches
and ghouls sprout up on U.S. lawns, experts are warning people
to be wary of modern occult scammers who have moved online to
hawk virtual voodoo dolls, revenge spells and otherwise
"haunted" items.
While the idea of spending money for a magic spell - to help
with an endeavor or to inflict pain on an enemy - has been
around for centuries, experts say the anonymity of online
transactions can encourage people who would otherwise never
think of visiting a storefront psychic to fall for a con.
"It's a new twist on an old idea," said Nicholas Little,
legal director of the Center for Inquiry, a Washington-based
nonprofit that promotes secular and rational thinking. "It's
easy to hide your identity on the Internet, so people are
willing to try scams online that they would never be willing to
try in person."
While most scammers offer items in the small-dollar range -
selling allegedly haunted items on auction sites for under $10 -
some go for large sums of money. A Manhattan woman running a
fortune-telling business earlier this month was found guilty of
conning two women out of $138,000, claiming that the funds would
be used to solve problems related to their past lives.
Alexandra Holzer Gargiulo, daughter of paranormal researcher
and author, Hans Holzer, is publishing a 50th anniversary
edition of her father's book "Ghost Hunter." She said paranormal
scams prey on people who are "desperate for answers."
Television shows that depict investigators using gadgets
such as electro-magnetic field detectors to document evidence of
paranormal activity have driven up demand for those items,
Gargiulo said. She added that the shows have also sparked growth
in the number of self-proclaimed paranormal investigators, who
charge homeowners as much as $1,500 to rid their homes of
spirits.
The law relating to such activities is not always
definitive, Little said, noting that fortune-tellers and others
who offer occult services often use a "for entertainment
purposes only" disclaimer to prevent legal problems.
Even as people who sell occult services move online, some
continue to run storefronts, offering psychic readings for a
small fee and trying to talk customers into paying more to
resolve problems.
One New York woman who recently fell victim to such a scam
was Maya Battle.
"It was a bad time for me and I was unhappy about a lot of
things," said Battle. "Before, I had visited a psychic for a $5
reading for fun, but had never invested a lot of money for a
reading."
But one day, while waiting for a friend outside a bar,
Battle was approached by a doorway psychic, who told her she was
the target of an evil curse.
She persuaded Battle to pay $100 to remove the curse. The
psychic used an egg in the ritual, touching it against her
forehead, shoulders and heart.
At the end of the ceremony, the psychic instructed Battle to
break the egg, which appeared to be half-cooked and filled with
black seeds, she said.
"That flipped me out," said Battle.
She said the psychic told her the seeds were the physical
embodiment of the curse, and persuaded her to spend another $500
to have the egg properly disposed of.
Battle said she paid the money, but later regretted her
decision. She did some research on the Internet and discovered
she had fallen prey to a commonly used scam.
(Editing by Scott Malone and Gunna Dickson)