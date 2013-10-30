Oct 30 A North Dakota woman told a local radio
station that on Halloween she will give children she considers
obese a sternly-worded letter for their parents along with
candy.
The woman, who gave her name only as "Cheryl," said she
would still hand out candy but planned to give some
trick-or-treaters a sealed envelope with a letter for their
parents, she said Tuesday in a call to a radio station in Fargo.
"I am not denying any of the kids candy," she said. "I am
just hoping the parents are going to read this and think about
it while they watch their kids get into bigger and bigger sizes
of clothes," according to a recording of the radio show.
"As far as we know Cheryl is a local Fargo woman that thinks
it is her mission to watch out for the overweight children of
Fargo," radio host Corey Schaffer said Wednesday.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has said the percentage
of children and adolescents aged 2-19 years in the United States
who were obese in 2010 was 17 percent.
Schaffer, who goes by Zero as a host of the Y94 show, said
the woman exchanged emails with the station for a couple of days
and was scheduled in advance to call in Tuesday.
Schaffer said Cheryl's Halloween plan has sparked some
"nasty, nasty responses."
Among the responses was "Ready, Eggs, FIRE." Others
suggested she pass out healthier treats or not answer her door.
Cheryl's letter reads in part, "Your child is, in my
opinion, moderately obese and should not be consuming sugar and
treats to the extent of some children this Halloween season.
"My hope is that you will step up as a parent and ration
candy this Halloween and not allow your child to continue these
unhealthy eating habits."
Halloween has been a season of radio pranks since Orson
Welles radio broadcast adaptation of "War of the Worlds" sparked
fears of an East Coast alien invasion 75 years ago, but Schaffer
said the station was not perpetrating a hoax and he did not
believe Cheryl was either.
In the radio appearance, the woman said, "I just think that
parents should take more responsibility for their kids becoming
little fat kids."
Cheryl added, "I don't want to be the mean lady. I don't
want to be the lady that everybody avoids."
(Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Greg McCune and Kenneth
Barry)