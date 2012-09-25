Sept 25 When the black cats, witches and
trick-or-treaters come out for Halloween this year, a record 170
million people in the United States will dress up, celebrate,
and spend up to $8 billion, according to a retail industry
survey.
Seven in ten Americans will take part in the festivities, and
the average person will spend $79.82 on decorations, costumes
and candy - up from $72.31 last year, according to the National
Retail Federation's 2012 Halloween consumer spending survey
conducted by research group BIGinsight.
Halloween, observed on Oct. 31, is the eighth-biggest
selling season in the United States. It is far behind the winter
holidays which rank as the No. 1 retail selling season.
Last year, retailers raked in $471.5 billion during the
winter holidays, according to NRF. Halloween sales were about
$6.9 billion, lower than holiday spending associated with
Mother's Day ($18.6 billion) and the Super Bowl ($11 billion).
Among people celebrating Halloween this year, more than half
will decorate their home or yard, up from 49.5 percent last
year, and 45.0 percent plan to dress in costume, also up from
last year, according to the survey.
The study, which has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.0
percent, polled 9,393 consumers from Sept. 5 to Sept. 11.
More than one-third plan on throwing or attending a
Halloween party and 33.2 percent will take children
trick-or-treating.
Despite the expected increase in Halloween spending this
year, one-fourth of U.S. consumers said the state of the economy
will affect their Halloween plans. To compensate, many said they
will spend less overall, while others plan to make a costume
instead of buying one, or will buy less candy.
