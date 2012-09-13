By Ronnie Cohen
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 13 Yosemite National Park
expanded a warning about the deadly hantavirus to 230,000 more
recent visitors and confirmed on Thursday that a ninth person
had contracted the virus, which has already killed three people.
The Californian, the latest person confirmed to have been
infected with hantavirus, had stayed in Yosemite in July and has
already recovered, National Park Service spokesman John Quinley
said.
Yosemite said it had previously alerted 30,000 visitors, who
slept in two locations where officials believe the nine visitors
were infected, but expanded the warning by sending emails to
230,000 more who stayed elsewhere out of an abundance of
caution, Quinley said.
"Because we have heard from concerned guests who stayed
throughout the park, today we are reaching out to additional
overnight visitors to raise awareness about this rare disease
and to ensure they know where to find information regarding
hantavirus," the statement said.
"Public health officials have no evidence at this time to
indicate that persons who stayed elsewhere in the park this
summer were at increased risk of exposure to hantavirus," it
said.
Although there is no cure for hantavirus pulmonary syndrome,
which kills more than a third of those infected, early detection
through blood tests and supportive hospital care increases the
chances of survival.
Deer mice carry the virus in their urine and feces. Humans
can inhale it when it mixes with dust, especially in confined,
poorly ventilated spaces.
Humans have never been known to transmit the disease.
Since it was first identified in the southwest in 1993,
hantavirus has infected about 600 Americans. Eight of the nine
people confirmed to have been infected at Yosemite are believed
to have contracted the virus in insulated tent cabins in Curry
Village, while one stayed in the park's back country.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has
sounded a worldwide alert, saying visitors to the tent cabins
between June and August may be at risk.
The park is trapping and killing deer mice whose growing
numbers may have helped create the conditions that led to the
outbreak.
Public health officials trapped three times as many deer
mice in the park's Tuolumne Meadows last week than were caught
in a 2008 period, indicating that the deer mice population has
grown, said Dr. Vicki Kramer, chief of vector-borne diseases at
the state Public Health Department.
Dr. Charles Chiu, an infectious disease specialist at the
University of California, San Francisco, said the growing deer
mice population might help explain the outbreak.
Officials are concerned that more Yosemite visitors could
still fall ill because the virus can incubate for up to six
weeks after exposure. Early flu-like symptoms of the virus
include headache, fever, muscle aches, shortness of breath and
coughing.
