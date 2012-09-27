By Ronnie Cohen
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 27 Public health officials
have begun examining blood samples and questionnaire results
from dozens of Yosemite National Park workers who volunteered
for a study designed to shed light on an unprecedented outbreak
of deadly hantavirus.
This week's screening, which involved 96 workers, is the
latest effort by officials to uncover clues about the rare,
mouse-borne lung disease that has infected at least nine park
visitors and killed three since June.
"This is a unique opportunity to learn more about potential
exposure to hantavirus from the people who lived and worked in
close proximity to this cluster of cases," park spokesman John
Quinley said Thursday.
One aim is to help researchers design a study of the
California park's more than 2,500 workers in a search for clues
about how the virus infects people and how to prevent it.
Among the lingering questions over the outbreak is why
hantavirus infected park visitors while sparing employees.
All but one of the nine infected visitors stayed in Curry
Village in double-walled, insulated tent cabins later found to
be infested with deer mice. The tiny, white-bellied mice carry
the airborne virus in their droppings, urine and saliva.
The park closed the infested tent cabins at the end of
August, after learning of two of the hantavirus deaths.
This week's screening will examine park workers' blood for
antibodies signaling exposure to the hantavirus. Employees also
answered questions about where they live, their contact with
mice, their job duties and their hantavirus training, Quinley
said.
"We've had a lot of employees go through hantavirus
training," he said. "We're interested in knowing if the training
works."
The voluntary study is part of a broader scientific effort
that will include the first whole-genome sequencing for the
hantavirus strain t h at struck Yosemite over the summer. It
marked the biggest cluster of cases since the disease was first
identified in the United States in 1993.
At that time, when hantavirus pulmonary syndrome infected
healthy young adults in the Four Corners region of Utah,
Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico, Navajo elders linked the
outbreak to an abundance of pine nuts and an explosion of mice
coming out for the feast.
Since then, more than 600 Americans have been diagnosed with
hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. The incurable disease kills more
than a third of those infected.
To date, humans have never been known to transmit the virus.
People can inhale the hantavirus when mice droppings mix with
dust, especially in confined, poorly ventilated spaces.
