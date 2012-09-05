* Most visitors from countries in European Union
* Early detection of virus increases survival rates
* Two men dead, four other people sickened, all U.S.
citizens
By Ronnie Cohen
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 4 U.S. health officials have
sent warnings to 39 other countries that their citizens who
stayed in Yosemite National Park tent cabins this summer may
have been exposed to a deadly mouse-borne hantavirus, a park
service epidemiologist said on Tuesday.
Of the 10,000 people thought to be at risk of contracting
hantavirus pulmonary syndrome from their stays in Yosemite
between June and August, some 2,500 live outside the United
States, Dr. David Wong told Reuters in an interview.
Wong said U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
officials notified 39 countries over the weekend, most of them
in the European Union, that their residents may have been
exposed to the deadly virus.
The lung disease has so far killed two men and sickened four
other people, all U.S. citizens, prompting the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention to issue a health alert.
Officials are concerned that more Yosemite visitors could
develop the lung disease in the next month or so. Most of the
victims identified so far were believed to have been infected
while staying in one of 91 "Signature" tent-style cabins in the
park's popular Curry Village camping area.
There is no cure for the disease, but early detection
through blood tests greatly increases survival rates.
"I want people to know about this so they take it
seriously," Wong said. "We're doing our due diligence to share
the information."
Last week, park officials shut down the insulated
"Signature" tent cabins after finding deer mice, which carry the
disease and can burrow through holes the size of pencil erasers,
infesting the double walls.
Officials are continuing to investigate additional possible
cases of the disease, which has killed 64 Californians and about
590 Americans since it was identified in 1993, Wong said.
Early symptoms include headache, fever, muscle aches,
shortness of breath and coughing. The virus may incubate for up
to six weeks after exposure and can lead to severe breathing
difficulties and death.
Experts say hantavirus, which kills 36 percent of those it
infects, has never been known to be transmitted between humans.
Four of those known to be infected at Yosemite this summer
slept in the insulated tent cabins. One slept elsewhere in Curry
Village, located in a valley beneath the iconic Half Dome rock
formation, and the sixth case remains under investigation.
One man from northern California and another from
Pennsylvania died, while three victims have recovered and a
fourth remains hospitalized, the state Department of Public
Health said.
Nearly 4 million people visit Yosemite each year, attracted
to the park's dramatic scenery and hiking trails. Roughly 70
percent of those visitors congregate in Yosemite Valley, where
Curry Village is located.
Hantavirus is carried in viral particles inhaled from rodent
feces and urine. People also can be infected by eating
contaminated food, touching contaminated surfaces or being
bitten by infected rodents.
Hantavirus previously infected two Yosemite visitors, one in
2000 and another in 2010, but at higher elevations.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb)