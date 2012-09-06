(Adds additional details, byline)
By Ronnie Cohen
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 6 Yosemite National Park
broadened the scope of its health alert on the deadly
mouse-borne hantavirus on Thursday as the death toll rose to
three, warning roughly 12,000 additional visitors to a more
remote area of the park about exposure risks.
U.S. officials had sounded a worldwide alert earlier this
week, saying that up to 10,000 people were thought to be at risk
of contracting hantavirus pulmonary syndrome after staying at
the popular Curry Village camping area between June and August.
Yosemite spokesman Scott Gediman said the park was now
expanding the warning to include another 12,000 people who
stayed, or were still registered to stay, in the more remote
High Sierra Camps, an area where visitors had not previously
been considered to be at risk.
"We continue to try to be transparent, get the word out to
everybody," Gediman said. "Early medical detection is incredibly
important, and our goal right now is to reach out to people.
"If anybody is feeling any symptoms, we urge them to seek
immediate medical attention."
Yosemite announced the expanded warning as it confirmed that
a third park visitor had died of the disease and that the number
of U.S. visitors to the park in California sickened by the virus
had risen to eight.
One of those was a man who stayed in the High Sierra camps
this summer and was diagnosed with a mild case of hantavirus
pulmonary syndrome, Gediman said. The other seven U.S. visitors
fell ill after staying in double-walled tent cabins in the Curry
Village campground, located in a lower-elevation area of the
park.
Health officials in France were also investigating two
suspected hantavirus cases there of people who may have been
exposed while at Yosemite.
Gediman identified the third fatality as a West Virginia
resident who contracted hantavirus while staying in Curry
Village tent cabins in June. That victim, whose gender was being
kept confidential at the request of family, died at the end of
July, and laboratory tests on Thursday confirmed the death was
due to hantavirus, he said.
The World Health Organization also issued a global alert
this week over the cases of hantavirus linked to Yosemite, and
advised travelers to avoid exposure to rodents. Officials are
concerned that more Yosemite visitors could develop the lung
disease in the next month or so.
There is no cure for the disease, which kills over a third
of those infected, but early detection through blood tests
greatly increases survival rates.
(Editing by Steve Gorman and Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)