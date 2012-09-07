* Alert expanded to total of 22,000 park visitors
* New warning covers High Sierras camps
* Confirmed cases grow to 8; third death reported
By Ronnie Cohen
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 6 Yosemite National Park
doubled the scope of its hantavirus warning on Thursday to some
22,000 visitors who may have been exposed to the deadly
mouse-borne disease as the number of confirmed cases grew to
eight and a third death was reported.
U.S. officials recently sounded a worldwide alert, saying
that up to 10,000 people were thought to be at risk of
contracting hantavirus pulmonary syndrome after staying at the
popular Curry Village lodging area between June and August.
As many as 2,500 of those individuals live outside the
United States, U.S. health officials said.
Officials are concerned that more Yosemite visitors could
develop the lung disease in the next month or so because the
virus may incubate for up to six weeks after exposure.
The warning was expanded to roughly 12,000 additional
visitors to the park's more remote High Sierra Camps, after an
eighth case of the illness was confirmed in a man who had stayed
in tent cabins at three of those camps.
He also had stayed in a tent cabin at the Tuolumne Meadows
Lodge and had camped in the wilderness - all locations in the
park's high country, Yosemite spokesman Scott Gediman said.
His symptoms were so mild that he never went to a hospital,
but after hearing about the outbreak he was tested, and
laboratory results confirmed on Thursday that he had been ill
with the disease, Gediman said.
The seven other confirmed victims are all believed to have
contracted the virus while staying in one or more of the 91
insulated "Signature" tent cabins in Curry Village, located at a
lower-elevation area of the park.
The 91 Curry Village tent cabins were shut down after deer
mice were found infesting the double walls of the structures.
Officials in Yosemite, a fabled national park destination in
California whose scenic vistas, hiking trails and wildlife draw
some 4 million visitors a year, did not previously consider the
High Sierra Camps to be at risk for hantavirus.
Those camps will remain open, based on recommendations from
public health officials, Gediman said, adding, "We do
inspections, and we try to keep the rodents out. It's impossible
to say every tent cabin is rodent-proof. That's impossible."
He estimated that a few hundred notices also were being sent
to individuals who still had reservations to stay at the High
Sierra Camps before they close for the season on Sept. 17.
THIRD DEATH
The expanded warning came as Yosemite announced that a third
person had died of the disease and the number of confirmed cases
rose to eight, all of them among U.S. visitors to the park.
Health officials in France were also investigating two
suspected hantavirus cases there of people who may have been
exposed while at Yosemite, according to an assessment by the
European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.
Gediman identified the third fatality as a West Virginia
resident who contracted hantavirus while staying in Curry
Village tent cabins in June. That person died at the end of
July, and laboratory tests confirmed on Thursday that the death
was due to hantavirus, he said.
The two others who died were a man from northern California
and a man from Pennsylvania.
The World Health Organization also issued a global alert
this week over the cases of hantavirus linked to Yosemite, and
advised travelers to avoid exposure to rodents.
The virus can lead to severe breathing difficulties and
death. Early flu-like symptoms include headache, fever, muscle
aches, shortness of breath and coughing.
There is no cure for the lung disease, which kills over a
third of those infected, but early detection through blood tests
greatly increases survival rates.
Hantavirus is carried in rodent feces, urine and saliva that
can mix with dust and be inhaled by humans, especially in small,
confined spaces with poor ventilation. People also can become
infected by eating contaminated food, touching tainted surfaces
or being bitten by infected rodents.
The disease has never been known to be transmitted between
humans.
Hantavirus previously was known to have infected just two
Yosemite visitors, one in 2000 and another in 2010, both at
higher elevations in the park.
