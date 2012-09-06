SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 6 Yosemite National Park
officials extended a hantavirus alert on Thursday to 12,000 more
former visitors, warning them of possible exposure to the deadly
disease after an eighth case was confirmed in a man who was
apparently infected in the park's high country.
The seven other victims, three of whom have died, are all
believed to have contracted the rodent-borne virus while staying
in double-walled tent-cabins in the popular Curry Village
campground in a lower-elevation area of the park.
A previous hantavirus alert had been directed to 10,000
people who had stayed in those 91 tent cabins over the summer,
but the latest advisory brings the total number of former park
visitors warned of possible exposure to 22,000, Yosemite
officials said.
(Reporting by Ronnie Cohen; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by
Cynthia Johnston)