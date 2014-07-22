By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON, July 22 On Christmas Eve 1910,
future U.S. President Warren Harding wrote his mistress Carrie
Phillips a letter that began: "There are no words, at my
command, sufficient to say the full extent of my love for you
... mad, tender, devoted, ardent, eager, passion-wild."
Harding praises Phillips' "matchless embrace" and adds: "To
have and to hold you, in happiness to you, exclusively, in
satisfying and satisfied love, would be the triumph of living
and loving."
The message is among about 1,000 pages of sometimes steamy
love letters between Harding and Phillips that the Library of
Congress will put online on July 29 after a 50-year court seal
expires.
The letters offer the chance to rethink perceptions of the
seemingly staid 29th president, who campaigned on a "return to
normalcy" and died in office tainted by scandal, participants at
a Library of Congress program said on Tuesday.
Harding, a Republican who served in the White House from
1921 to 1923, was a defender of free speech, sponsor of a naval
disarmament conference, and an early civil rights supporter,
they said.
"In looking at this collection, it's astonishing the amount
of misinformation about him, in fact, about everybody connected
with him," the library's Manuscript Division chief, James
Hutson, told the audience, which included Harding relatives.
The letters were donated to the Library of Congress by
Harding's nephew in 1972 and have been locked in a vault ever
since.
The letters were written between 1910 and 1920 during an
affair that began in 1905 between Harding, then Ohio's
lieutenant governor, and Phillips, a family friend in Marion,
Ohio.
Almost all were written by Harding. Both he and Phillips
were in struggling marriages, with Harding's wife chronically
ill.
Phillips kept the letters, some of them written in code,
despite his requests that she burn them.
In 1913, Harding wrote her: "I do love you so. I wonder if
you realize how much - how faithfully, how gladly, how
reverently, how wistfully, how whole-heartedly and how
passionately."
Harding died of a heart attack in August 1923 during a
political tour, tainted by the Teapot Dome bribery scandal
involving his secretary of the interior. Phillips died in 1960.
Microfilmed copies of the letters had been made and one of
the copies turned up at Cleveland's Western Reserve Historical
Society. James Robenalt, a lawyer and historian, used it for
his 2009 book, "The Harding Affair," and some of the letters are
on his website.
