Aug 18 The U.S. Justice Department has sued
Harley-Davidson Inc for allegedly violating
environmental laws, court filings showed on Thursday.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency (EPA), accused the company of violating the
Clean Air Act and on-highway motorcycle regulations.
The lawsuit is related to 12,682 motorcycles that did not
conform with EPA regulations governing engine emission
standards, according to court filings.
The civil lawsuit, filed in the federal court in Washington,
D.C., seeks to impose fines for sale of non-compliant
motorcycles.
Harley-Davidson's shares were down 7.5 percent.
