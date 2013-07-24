July 24 The city of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, said on Wednesday that it reached an agreement to sell the garbage incinerator that burned a $345 million hole in its finances and nearly left it bankrupt.

State-appointed receiver William Lynch said in a statement that a deal is imminent to sell the incinerator to Lancaster County Solid Waste Management. The terms of the deal, which must be approved by a court overseeing the city's financial recovery plan, were not disclosed in the statement.