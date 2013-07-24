* Sale may take months
* City hopes to get $130 mln, no amount finalized
* Detroit bankruptcy filing had no impact - receiver
Harrisburg, PA., July 24 The city of Harrisburg,
Pennsylvania, said on Wednesday it reached an agreement to sell
the garbage incinerator that burned a $345 million hole in its
finances and nearly left it bankrupt.
State-appointed receiver William Lynch said a deal is
"imminent" to sell the incinerator to Lancaster County Solid
Waste Management, a quasi-public authority, after stakeholders
agreed to work together rather than fight each other.
Lynch wants to get $130 million for the incinerator, but a
price has not been finalized, he told reporters at a meeting. He
said that while a transaction is months away, he hopes to file
terms of a deal next month with the court overseeing the city's
financial recovery plan.
Harrisburg is at least $345 million in debt thanks largely
to municipal bonds it guaranteed to finance upgrades to its
problematic waste-to-energy trash incinerator. The city filed
for bankruptcy in October 2011, but a court threw out the case
after state lawmakers blocked it.
Lynch has been working on a plan, including the sale or
lease of some assets, to pull the city out of its financial
morass. He has previously said bankruptcy is still an option if
the city cannot execute its recovery plan.
On Sunday, the city said it reaped nearly $4 million at the
end of a week-long auction of thousands of Wild West artifacts,
including a dentist chair used by gunslinger John Henry "Doc"
Holliday. Former Harrisburg Mayor Stephen Reed amassed the items
using millions of dollars of public funds to stock a proposed
Wild West museum that never materialized.
Selling the debt-laden incinerator is critical for getting
the city's finances back on track. Lancaster County's waste
authority was chosen more than a year ago to buy the
incinerator.
Lynch said that finalizing an incinerator deal would be a
significant step in preventing a bankruptcy filing.
"All the stakeholders involved in the sale of the
incinerator are in agreement," Lynch said. "While they realize
this may be an imperfect situation for each of them, everyone
understands a cooperative solution is most certainly in
everyone's best interests."
Other stakeholders, including Dauphin County and bond
insurer Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp., have financial claims
that must be resolved before the deal can be closed.
The agreement could also include the lease of the city's
parking garages, but that would involve a modification of its
recovery plan and must also be approved by the Commonwealth
Court, Lynch said.
One creditor, Covanta Energy Corp., struck a truce with
Lynch in June over the company's lawsuit against the city. In
2007, the city hired Covanta to complete incinerator upgrades
but allegedly did not repay the company for a loan that was part
of the contract. Lynch had said that developments in the case
were disrupting out-of-court negotiations with other creditors.
News of the deal comes less than a week after Detroit filed
the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history. That filing
had no impact on creditor negotiations in Harrisburg, Lynch
said.
If Harrisburg can consummate a revised recovery plan in the
months ahead, it could have a balanced budget by 2016 and be a
"model for other cities," outgoing Mayor Linda Thompson said at
a press conference.
"I fought hard to keep the city out of bankruptcy," she
said.