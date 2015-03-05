(Adds quotes from witness to crash)
LOS ANGELES, March 5 Actor Harrison Ford was
injured on Thursday in the crash of a small airplane on a Los
Angeles golf course, celebrity website TMZ reported.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the TMZ report, which
said Ford, 72, suffered multiple gashes to his head and was
taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
"We can confirm that there was a plane crash and the male
occupant was a 65-70 years old man. He was transported to a
local hospital in stable condition," Los Angeles Police
Department spokeswoman Officer Nuria Vanegas said.
"The incident was reported at 2:25 p.m., it was mechanical
failure of plane, that's what caused the accident," Vanegas
said.
Ford's publicist could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Carlos Lugo, 63, said he was playing golf at the Penmar Golf
Course when he saw a plane that he believed had taken off from
nearby Santa Monica Airport lose power and turn around in an
apparent attempt to return to the runway.
"When he flew over us we knew it was too late to make it
back to the airport," Lugo said.
The plane went through some trees and landed belly-up near
the eighth hole at the golf course, he said.
Ford, best known for his roles in such blockbuster films as
"Star Wars" and "Raiders of the Lost Ark," is a longtime
aviation enthusiast.
TMZ reported that the plane appeared to be a vintage
two-seater fighter plane and posted photos of the badly damaged
yellow aircraft crumpled on the golf course grass.
