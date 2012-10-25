* Study linked aspartame in diet sodas to cancer
* Brigham and Women's Hospital says promotion was
"premature"
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Oct 24 A Harvard-affiliated hospital is
backing away from its decision earlier this week to promote a
paper linking the artificial sweetener aspartame and cancer, now
saying the evidence was "weak."
Brigham and Women's Hospital said in an e-mail to reporters
that data in the paper, which was published Wednesday in the
Journal of Clinical Nutrition, "is weak, and that Brigham and
Women's Hospital media relations was premature in the promotion
of this work."
The hospital apologized to reporters for wasting their time.
Earlier this week, the hospital's public relations
department promoted the study with an attention-grabbing
headline: "The truth isn't sweet when it comes to artificial
sweeteners."
In the study, titled "Consumption of Artificial Sweetener
and Sugar Containing Soda and the Risk of Lymphoma and Leukemia
in Men and Women," researchers at the hospital, including noted
nutrition researcher and study co-author Dr. Walter Willett,
combed through two large studies of nurses and health
professionals looking for evidence of an increased risk of blood
cancers related to consumption of the artificial sweetener
aspartame.
When they looked at the two studies combined, they found
some trends toward a higher risk of cancers that could be linked
with aspartame, but the researchers admitted that the findings
could also be due to chance.
The American Beverage Association shot back with a defense
of aspartame, an ingredient found in many beverages and
thousands of foods.
"Aspartame is one of the most thoroughly tested ingredients
of all time with more than 200 scientific studies confirming its
safety," the industry group said in a statement.
"It has been repeatedly reviewed and approved by regulatory
agencies around the globe, including the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration, the British Food Standards Agency, the European
Union Scientific Committee on Food, and the Joint Food and
Agriculture Organization/World Health Organization Expert
Committee on Food Additives," the group said.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Eric Beech)