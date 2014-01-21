BOSTON Jan 21 A Chinese jade incense burner,
stolen 35 years ago from a Harvard University art museum, was
returned to the Ivy League university by law enforcement
officials on Tuesday.
The censer, dating from the Qing Dynasty, was on display at
the Fogg Art Museum in Cambridge, Massachusetts, when it
disappeared Nov. 26, 1979.
Thirty years later, it surfaced again in Hong Kong when a
private seller hand delivered it to auction house Sotheby's
but was not able to provide any documentation about the
art work's ownership.
When Sotheby's searched the Art Loss Register database in
2009, the 6-1/2-inch (16.5 cm)-tall green piece was identified
as the one missing from Harvard's collection.
The U.S. Justice Department last year granted the
university's request to have the piece returned and it was
handed over on Tuesday.
But the public will not be able to see the piece, donated to
the school by Ernest B. Dane, who graduated from Harvard College
in 1892, for months, until a renovation of the museum located
just outside Boston is completed later this year.
