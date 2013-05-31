By Daniel Lovering
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. May 30 Talk show host,
entrepreneur and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey used the struggles
of her television network on Thursday to try to inspire Harvard
graduates, saying they were armed with more tools of empowerment
than any generation in history.
In a commencement address at the Ivy League school outside
Boston, Winfrey told the graduates that they were bound to
stumble no matter how high they might rise, but that "there is
no such thing as failure - failure is just life trying to move
us in another direction."
She said she was asked to speak at Harvard after her newly
launched Oprah Winfrey Network had been declared a flop by the
media, and that she wondered what she might tell graduates "in
the very moment when I had stopped succeeding."
Inspired by the words of a hymn and knowing she would be
delivering the Harvard address, Winfrey, 59, said she found the
determination to move forward.
"I am here to tell you today, I have turned that network
around," she said. "Learn from every mistake because every
experience, encounter and particularly mistakes are there to
teach you and force you into being more of who you are, and then
figure out what is the right next move."
Winfrey joined a long list of politicians, policy makers,
captains of industry and authors - including Bill Gates and J.K.
Rowling - who have offered their wisdom and advice to Harvard's
graduating classes.
Long a fixture on Time Magazine's 100 most influential
people list, Winfrey has been popular on the college
commencement circuit, speaking at Stanford University, Duke
University and Spelman College in recent years.
Winfrey said she found a renewed sense of purpose in 1994
when she interviewed a 9-year-old girl who collected pocket
change to help people in need, inspiring the celebrity to start
her Angel Network charity, which has raised funds to send
underprivileged students to college, among other things.
"It helped me decide that I wasn't just going to be on
television every day," she said. "What became clear to me was
that I was here on earth to use television and not be used by
it, to use television to illuminate the transcendent power of
our better angels."
In the U.S. political system and the media, she said, "we
often see the reflection of a country that is polarized, that is
paralyzed and is self-interested."
"We all know that we are better than the cynicism and the
pessimism that is regurgitated throughout Washington and the
24-hour cable news cycle," Winfrey told the graduates.
The vast majority of Americans realized that gun rights
could be balanced with efforts to reduce gun violence, she said,
and that U.S. immigration laws could be enforced while offering
a clear path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.
"Your generation is charged with this task of breaking
through what the body politic has thus far made impervious to
change," she said.
She said the Class of 2013 was "armed with more tools of
empowerment than any generation in history," referring to social
media and its potential for mobilizing humanitarian efforts.
Earlier in the day, Winfrey was also awarded an honorary
doctorate. Boston Mayor Thomas Merino was among the other
recipients of honorary doctorates at Harvard's 362nd graduation
ceremonies.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Paul Simao)