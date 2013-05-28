(Updates with more details about email searches; comment from
BOSTON May 28 The dean of Harvard College,
Evelynn Hammonds, announced on Tuesday that she would step down
this summer following months of controversy over her decision to
authorize secret searches of faculty email.
Hammonds, who will remain a professor at the prestigious
university, acknowledged given conflicting accounts about her
decision to scan the subject lines of email accounts belonging
to 16 deans, in search of correspondence relating to a major
cheating scandal among Harvard students.
She apologized to the faculty last month and acknowledged
that the episode had eroded trust on campus.
Hammonds, who was the first African-American and the first
woman to be appointed dean of Harvard College, did not refer to
the cheating scandal or the email search in a brief statement
issued Tuesday as she announced she would step down on July 1.
She had served as dean for five years.
"Being dean of Harvard College has been an immensely
rewarding experience for me, but I miss engaging deeply with my
scholarship and teaching," Hammonds said.
Hammonds authorized two separate searches to try to identify
the dean who leaked a confidential memo about a large student
cheating case to reporters for the school newspaper, the Harvard
Crimson. She said no emails were opened and no content was read,
but acknowledged she had investigators scan the subject lines
and search for the student reporters' names. The deans were not
notified of the search.
Her apology last month did not quell the anger on campus.
The Crimson called for Hammonds' resignation in an editorial
that said her handling of the email searches "damages Harvard as
an institution and as a community."
Hammonds was also criticized for the slow pace of
investigation into the cheating scandal. The first allegations
that students had plagiarized and collaborated on a take-home
final surfaced last spring, but it was not until this winter
that the university announced about 60 students had been
suspended and about 30 put on disciplinary probation.
A physicist and engineer by training, Hammonds said she will
take a sabbatical, then return to Harvard to head up a new
program looking at the role of race and gender in science and
medicine.
Harvard President Drew Faust praised Hammonds in a
statement, saying she had revitalized undergraduate programs and
promoted "a culture of inclusion and community."
