April 8 A Northern California cancer patient
whose removal from an Alaska Airlines flight caused outrage
online said on Wednesday that the carrier refunded her family's
airfare, which will be donated to research.
In a video posted on her Facebook page, Elizabeth Sedway
said she was asked to leave the flight from Lihue Airport in
Kauai, Hawaii, to San Jose on Monday after an Alaska Airlines
employee said she would need a doctor's note to ensure that it
was safe for her to fly.
"I'm being removed as if I am a criminal or contagious,"
Sedway says off-camera as the video shows the interior of the
plane and passengers taking their seats. "Because I have cancer
and no note to fly. Does anybody wonder how I got to Hawaii?"
Sedway said she had been sitting in a handicapped section
waiting for her flight when an Alaska Airlines employee asked
her if she needed any help. She said she responded that she
might need a bit of extra time to board because sometimes she
felt weak.
The airline brought in a doctor to speak with her and, after
the plane had boarded, sent in an employee to ask Sedway, who
was traveling with her family, to leave, she said on Facebook.
Alaska Airlines apologized for the incident but said the
employee had Sedway's health in mind.
"We regret the inconvenience Ms. Sedway experienced Monday,"
airline spokeswoman Halley Knigge said in an emailed statement
on Wednesday. "Her family's tickets have been refunded and we'll
cover the cost of her family's overnight accommodations in
Lihue."
Sedway posted on her Facebook page on Wednesday that the
"silver lining" of her family's experience would be that the
value of their airline tickets would go to study the blood
cancer multiple myeloma, for which she is being treated.
