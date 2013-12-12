Kauai, Hawaii Dec 12 A senior state health
official was killed in a plane crash off the Hawaiian island of
Molokai on Wednesday afternoon, officials and local media
reported.
The plane came down about half a mile (0.8 kilometers)
northwest of the island's Kalaupapa peninsula, said Maui Fire
Department spokesman Lee Mainaga.
Hawaii Department of Health director Loretta Fuddy was
killed in the crash, which her deputy Keith Yamamoto survived,
said department official Fenix Grange.
All of the plane's seven other passengers and the pilot
escaped with various injuries, said U.S. Coast Guard search and
rescue controller Darin McCracken. One survivor swam to shore,
he said.
Hawaii Governor Neil Abercrombie appointed Fuddy as health
director in 2011. She had previously held other leadership
positions in the state, including chief of the Family Health
Services Division.
The cause of the crash was unclear. Local media said the
flight was operated by Makani Kai Air, which did not immediately
return calls requesting comment.
