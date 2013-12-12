(Adds details of crash, governor's statement)
By Christopher D'Angelo
KAUAI, Hawaii Dec 12 A Hawaii state health
official who gained national attention when she released a copy
of President Barack Obama's birth certificate in 2011 was killed
in a plane crash off the island of Molokai, authorities said on
Thursday.
Loretta Fuddy, director of the Hawaii Department of Health,
died when a single-engine plane with nine people on board,
operated by a small regional carrier, went down some 300 yards
off Molokai's Kalaupapa peninsula on Wednesday during an
inter-island flight.
The pilot and seven other passengers survived the crash with
various injuries, U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue controller
Darin McCracken said, adding that one of the injured swam to
shore.
A spokesman for the Hawaii Department of Health said Fuddy's
deputy, Keith Yamamoto, was among the passengers who survived
the crash of the Cessna 208 Caravan.
"Our hearts are broken. Loretta was deeply loved and
respected. She was selfless, utterly dedicated, and committed to
her colleagues in the Department of Health and to the people of
Hawaii," Hawaii Governor Neil Abercrombie, who appointed Fuddy
in 2011, said in a statement.
The flight was being operated by Makani Kai Air, which flies
between Oahu and Molokai.
Makani Kai Air owner Richard Schuman told local KITV4 that
the crash was caused by engine failure and that the pilot tried
to bring the plane down safely and keep the passengers together
after they were in the ocean. Schuman did not respond to calls
from Reuters requesting comment.
A spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board
said the agency was investigating the crash and would issue a
preliminary report within 10 to 14 days but that the plane was
probably not recoverable.
The Federal Aviation Administration was also conducting a
probe of the incident, and a spokesman said its agents planned
to speak with the pilot and some of the surviving passengers as
early as Thursday.
Amid accusations by so-called "birthers," who claimed that
Obama was not born in the United States, Fuddy released to him
copies of his original certificate of live birth in Hawaii.
She said that "in recognition of your status as president of
the United States," she was making an exception to her
department's policy of only releasing a computer-generated
certified copy.
Obama then released a copy of that longer version of his
birth certificate in response to the widely discredited claims
he was not born in the United States. In doing so, he blasted
"carnival barkers" who refused to let the issue go.
