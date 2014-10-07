(Adds local reaction; plan for beach plaque)
Oct 7 A Honolulu City Council proposal to name a
popular Oahu beach after the first Hawaii-born U.S. president,
Barack Obama, has been withdrawn after the plan met with little
enthusiasm from the public, its sponsors said on Tuesday.
Council Chair Ernest Martin and co-sponsor Stanley Chang
introduced a resolution last week to honor the
commander-in-chief by renaming Sandy Beach Park as President
Barack Obama Sandy Beach Park.
Located near Hanauma Bay on the east end of Oahu, the beach
is known for a large shore break that makes it a favorite among
body surfers, including, sponsors say, the president.
Obama is known to have body surfed at Sandy Beach while he
was growing up, and has ridden the waves there while on vacation
since being elected to the White House.
But according to a statement Martin issued on Tuesday,
"public reaction to the proposal has been mixed."
"Most of the comments have raised the issue of historical
and cultural sensitivity, and a number of alternatives have been
suggested by the public," the statement said, adding that the
two sponsors have agreed to remove the resolution from the
council's agenda.
Reaction among beachgoers seemed sharply divided.
"Maybe he did grow up here, but as a local, I've been
surfing here for 10 years easy, and I don't think it's fair,"
Kanaloa Kane, a resident of the nearby community of Waimanalo,
told local TV station KHON2.
But another frequent Sandy Beach visitor, Beth Amann, was
quoted as saying that naming the park for Obama would "keep
things more picked up" and bring "better maintenance."
Martin suggested that given Obama's strong support of
Honolulu's rail transit project, a better idea might be to name
one of the stations after him.
"I'm confident that as this process moves along, the entire
community will weigh in with other ideas for Honolulu to
properly honor its hometown president," he wrote.
The City Council, whose jurisdiction covers the entire
island of Oahu, has previously approved funding for a plaque to
be placed at or near Sandy Beach commemorating Obama's fondness
for bodysurfing there, said Mark Segami, a spokesman for Martin.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Eric
Walsh)