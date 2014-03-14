(Adds contractor has pleaded guilty)
By Jonathan Kaminsky
March 13 A U.S. defense contractor in Hawaii
pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges he passed national defense
secrets, including classified information on joint training and
planning exercises with South Korea, to a Chinese woman with
whom he was romantically involved, prosecutors said.
Benjamin Pierce Bishop, 60, a former U.S. Army officer, was
working as a civilian employee of a defense contractor at U.S.
Pacific Command in Oahu when he was arrested last year and
charged with one count of communicating national defense
information to a person not entitled to receive it and one count
of willfully retaining documents related to national defense.
He pleaded guilty to those charges in court on Thursday
afternoon, Honolulu-based U.S. Attorney Florence T. Nakakuni
said in a statement. The charges carry a maximum of 20 years in
prison.
"This case once again demonstrates our commitment and
unwavering resolve to pursue and prosecute individuals who
violate their security oaths and endanger our national security
by unlawfully communicating sensitive and damaging classified
national defense information to persons who are not entitled to
receive it," Nakakuni said.
Bishop's lawyer did not immediately respond to messages
seeking comment.
China and the United States, the world's two largest
economies, have long engaged in spying against each other,
though prosecutors have not said whether they believe the woman,
identified in court documents as "Person 1," was working for the
Chinese government.
The FBI said in an affidavit filed last year that the pair
met in Hawaii at an international military defense conference
and that she may have been targeting individuals with access to
classified information.
They had been romantically involved since June 2011, with
the woman living in the United States on a student visa and
without security clearance, the affidavit said.
From May of that year through December 2012, according to
the affidavit, Bishop passed national defense secrets to the
woman on several occasions, including classified information
about nuclear weapons and the planned deployment of U.S.
strategic nuclear systems.
Other secrets mentioned in the affidavit included
information on the United States' ability to detect foreign
governments' low- and medium-range ballistic missiles, and
information on the deployment of U.S. early warning radar
systems in the Pacific Rim.
Bishop had top secret security clearance since July 2002. A
court-authorized search of his home in November found about a
dozen individual documents each with classification markings at
the secret level, the affidavit said.
(Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Ken Wills)