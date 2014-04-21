April 21 A teenaged boy has survived a flight
from California to Hawaii in the wheel well of a jetliner, an
airline said on Sunday.
The 16-year-old, who was not identified, was spotted by
airline personnel after Hawaiian Airlines flight 45 landed in
Maui on Sunday morning on a flight from San Jose, California,
the airline said. The workers then notified security.
FBI officials confirmed that the boy had traveled from San
Jose to Maui in the plane's wheel well, the airline said. The
flying time from San Jose to Hawaii is more than five hours.
Hawaiian Airlines had no information about how the boy had
managed to survive at an altitude of tens of thousands of feet
that jets on that route over the Pacific typically fly at.
"Our primary concern now is for the well-being of the boy,
who is exceptionally lucky to have survived," Hawaiian Airlines
said in a statement, adding it and its contractors in San Jose
were "ready to assist various government agencies in their
investigation of this incident."
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Robert Birsel)