April 23 A teenage stowaway spent up to six
hours undetected at a San Jose airport before climbing into the
wheel well of a jetliner that took him to Hawaii, the Los
Angeles Times reported on Wednesday.
The 15-year-old boy from Santa Clara, California, whose name
has not been released, has made headlines by becoming one of a
fraction of stowaways to survive such a treacherous trip and his
journey has raised security concerns.
A federal law enforcement source told the Los Angeles Times
that the boy appears to have scaled a security fence at Mineta
San Jose International Airport just after 1 a.m. on Sunday and
spent up to six hours undetected before climbing into the wheel
well of a Boeing 767, the paper reported.
The Hawaiian Airlines flight with the teen stowed away in
its wheel well took off at 7:55 a.m. Pacific Time and landed at
Kahului Airport in Maui just over 5 and a half hours later,
airline spokeswoman Alison Croyle said in an email. Authorities
have not said in which wheel well he hid.
San Jose airport spokeswoman Rosemary Barnes could not say
how long the teen might have spent at the facility nor where he
hid. No surveillance footage exists of the boy climbing over a
security fence at the airport, she said.
There is footage of an unidentified person walking on an
airport ramp in the dark and approaching the Hawaiian Airlines
plane, she said.
The Transportation Security Administration has deemed the
video sensitive security information and prohibited airport
officials from releasing it or giving details such as when it
was taken, Barnes said.
A TSA representative could not be reached for comment.
The flight with the teen hiding in the wheel well reached an
altitude of 38,000 feet (11,582 meters) and temperatures as low
as minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit (62 degrees Celsius below zero),
causing the teen to pass out, the FBI has said.
The boy was hospitalized in Hawaii and was "resting
comfortably," Kayla Rosenfeld, spokeswoman of the state's
Department of Human Services, said in a statement on Tuesday.
There was no update on his condition as of Wednesday morning.
The boy's survival is unusual.
Since 1947, 105 people worldwide have been found to have
stowed away on flights and 80 of them died, according to the
Federal Aviation Administration. That represents a survival rate
of less than 24 percent. The last known stowaway to walk away
from such an ordeal was in 2013 on a domestic flight in Nigeria.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Dan
Grebler)