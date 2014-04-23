(Adds comments from FBI official; report on mother in Somalia)
By Alex Dobuzinskis
April 23 A teenage stowaway who survived a
flight to Hawaii in the wheel well of a passenger plane told
investigators he spent the night sleeping in the jet's cramped
compartment at a California airport before the flight took off,
an FBI official said.
The 15-year-old boy from the Northern California city of
Santa Clara, whose name has not been released, is one of a
fraction of stowaways to survive such a treacherous trip.
His journey has raised concerns about airport security.
The boy told investigators in Maui that he sneaked into the
San Jose International Airport overnight and chose a Hawaiian
Airlines Boeing 767 at random, climbing into its rear left wheel
well and falling asleep, said FBI Special Agent Tom Simon.
It was unclear how long the teen spent in the plane before
take-off, but Simon said it was "enough for him to get a decent
night's sleep."
Citing law enforcement officials, CNN reported that the boy
was trying to travel to Somalia to see his mother. A local
CBS-affiliate reported that he was living with his father in
Santa Clara, but his mother lives in the Horn of Africa nation.
The Hawaiian Airlines flight took off at 7:55 a.m. Pacific
Time and landed in Maui just over 5 and a half hours later, said
airline spokeswoman Alison Croyle. San Jose airport spokeswoman
Rosemary Barnes could not say how long the teen might have spent
at the facility.
No surveillance footage exists of the boy climbing over a
security fence at the airport, although footage does show an
unidentified person approaching the Hawaiian Airlines plane in
the dark, Barnes said.
The Transportation Security Administration has deemed the
video sensitive security information and prohibited airport
officials from releasing it, Barnes said. A TSA spokesman
confirmed that but gave no further details.
The boy's survival is unusual. Since 1947, 105 people
worldwide have been found to have stowed away on flights and 80
of them died, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The Hawaiian Airlines flight reached an altitude of 38,000
feet (11,582 meters) with temperatures as low as minus 80
degrees Fahrenheit (62 degrees Celsius below zero), causing the
boy to pass out quickly, the FBI has said.
Medical experts have said the cold reduced his need for
oxygen.
The boy remained in a Hawaii hospital on Wednesday under
protective custody of child welfare authorities, Kayla
Rosenfeld, a spokeswoman for the Hawaii Department of Human
Services, said in an email. She did not release any details on
his condition.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by
Cynthia Johnston and Dan Grebler)