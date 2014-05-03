May 3 The father of a 15-year-old Somali boy who
survived a trip from California to Hawaii stowed away in the
wheel well of a jet has been denied access to his son days after
arriving in Honolulu in a bid to bring him home, a newspaper
reported on Friday.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.
The boy sneaked into the wheel compartment of a Boeing 767
that took off last month from San Jose International Airport. He
became one of only a fraction of stowaways to survive in
freezing temperatures and low oxygen levels.
He told investigators he wanted to go to Africa to see his
mother, according to CNN.
The father arrived on Monday with clean clothing and gifts
for the boy, who has been in hospital, but was not allowed to
see him, the San Jose Mercury News newspaper reported, citing a
family member and a source close to the family.
The father is seeking to take him home to California, the
newspaper reported.
Hawaii's Department of Human Services did not immediately
respond to requests for comment on the newspaper report on
Saturday.
A spokeswoman for the department has said the boy's father
arrived in Honolulu, but on Friday said its child welfare agency
would not release additional information.
"Citing privacy and confidentiality, Child Welfare Services
will not disclose any information regarding the current status
of the 15-year-old youth who stowed away in a Hawaiian Airlines
wheel well on April 20, 2014," spokeswoman Kayla Rosenfeld said.
