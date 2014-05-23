May 23 A University of Tennessee fraternity has
been suspended for hazing activities that included pouring hot
sauce on the genitals of a pledge, according to documents
provided Friday by the university.
Students who had been trying to join the UT chapter of Alpha
Phi Alpha told university staff that the hazing also included
paddling.
The concerns arose in March when relatives of two students
contacted the university about alleged hazing activity. One
provided university officials with men's underwear stained with
hot sauce, according to the notice of charges issued by the
university on April 3.
The university's investigative documents show that a man who
said his nephew was a hazing victim threatened to sue the school
if the fraternity was allowed to continue to operate there.
Medical attention was required as a result of the hazing,
according to the Office of Student Judicial Affairs documents.
The fraternity, which did not have a house on campus, has
fewer than 10 members, according to a university spokesman.
It has accepted responsibility for its actions, and has been
suspended until August 1, 2016, the spokesman said.
(Reporting By Tim Ghianni in Nashville, Tenn., and Carey
Gillam in Kansas City, Mo.; editing by Gunna Dickson)