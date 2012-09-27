* Johns Hopkins 15-yr study shows coordinated care benefits
* Nearly 6,400 low-income patients studied since 1995
* Care goes beyond drugs to tackle housing, transportation
By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 Patients stepping into Johns
Hopkins University's HIV clinic in east Baltimore don't just see
a doctor or get prescriptions for their antiretroviral drugs;
many also get help finding a place to live or bus fare to make
it to their next appointment.
Such care that goes beyond the examination table and into
patients' often challenging lives has been key to helping poorer
HIV patients - particularly blacks and women - live longer,
healthier lives, according to a 15-year study published on
Thursday in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.
Researchers at the university followed 6,366 patients in the
mostly black, low-income part of a city marked by abandoned
buildings and plagued by an illegal drug trade that drew
national attention on the gritty television series "The Wire."
From 1995 to 2010, doctors at Hopkins joined with social
workers and other experts to treat HIV, the human
immunodeficiency virus that causes AIDs, and address other
aspects of care that can often derail patients, such as being
able to fill prescriptions or access health insurance programs
for the needy.
They found that with additional assistance, at-risk patients
who contract the virus in their late 20s can expect to live to
about age 73 despite their race, sex or drug use, compared with
some earlier data that showed higher mortality rates among such
groups.
"Just like over time we have developed medications that are
easier to take, have fewer toxicities and are more effective, I
think we've done exactly the same things in our ability to
deliver quality care to this particular population," Dr. Richard
Moore, the study's lead author, said in an interview.
Moore, a professor of infectious diseases and director of
the university's clinic, said the program shows it is possible
to counter the impact of economic disparities on healthcare.
Even though HIV medications have significantly improved
since the virus emerged in the United States decades ago,
accessing those medications, receiving consistent care and
follow-up appointments for the chronic condition are key, he
said.
HIV still hits certain populations harder than others, and
rising infection rates among gay black men, for example, remain
a major worry among public health experts.
IMPROVING OUTCOMES
Previous studies have shown that certain groups of HIV
patients -- the poor, minorities, women and drug users -- tended
to have worse outcomes and die earlier.
Moore found that more comprehensive care that addresses
problems such as homelessness and a lack of reliable
transportation can help an average 28-year-old with HIV live
roughly 45 more years with no significantly higher risk of
various infections or other complications.
Moore also credited the roughly $2 billion Ryan White CARE
Act, the largest federal program solely aimed at paying for care
for low-income HIV patients who are uninsured or have inadequate
coverage. The program, which President Barack Obama extended in
2009, is up for renewal next year.
Michael Saag, head of the University of Alabama at
Birmingham's Center for AIDS Research, said the new findings
underscore the need to revamp the nation's healthcare system so
that all people get quality care. HIV patients are lucky to have
access to Ryan White funds, but others do not.
"This is likely a fundamental reason why the poor and
disadvantaged in the United States have health disparities that
cause disproportionately worse clinical outcomes than those with
means," Saag said in an editorial accompanying the study.
Over the years, Moore said he and his colleagues have
learned what tends to work, and what doesn't, when it comes to
their patients.
Moore, who has worked at the Hopkins clinic for 24 years,
said patients are immediately connected to a case worker who
sometimes starts counseling them even before their first
appointment.
Other clinics have also started similar efforts in recent
year, but this more comprehensive type of care is not yet
available nationwide.
"Medical care, particularly for a lot of people who aren't
necessarily well-insured or living in a stable situation, you
have to just as much deal with all that aspect of assisting them
with their lives," Moore said. "I wish that wasn't the case."