By Suzi Parker
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas, April 16 Arkansas
lawmakers on Tuesday approved extending health insurance to more
of the state's low-income citizens through a measure that could
be a model for other conservative-leaning states as a compromise
to implement President Barack Obama's signature health reform
law.
The Republican-dominated Arkansas House of Representatives
passed the bill 77-23. The measure now goes to the state Senate
where it is expected to easily pass.
The Arkansas plan has drawn interest from some conservatives
in Republican-controlled states such as Texas and Louisiana
because it would use federal funds to buy private insurance as a
way to help the most vulnerable citizens, while avoiding a major
government expansion.
Obama's healthcare reform includes a sweeping expansion of
Medicaid, which his administration hopes will expand health
coverage to at least another 12 million low-income Americans by
the end of the decade.
The healthcare reform law has run into stiff political
resistance in Republican-controlled states, particularly in the
South, where leaders have been unwilling to expand Medicaid or
to set up their own health exchanges.
The Arkansas plan would use federal Medicaid funds to buy
private insurance for state residents who earn up to 133 percent
of the poverty line, or $15,415 per year. The insurance would be
purchased through a health insurance exchange that the federal
government is scheduled to begin operating with Arkansas on Jan.
1, 2014.
The measure had originally failed to garner the needed
supermajority of 75 votes when it first came before the Arkansas
House on Monday, but the House then voted to expunge that result
and to vote anew on Tuesday.
Representative Sue Scott, a Republican, voted against the
bill on Monday, but voted in favor on Tuesday after pressure
from constituents.
"I've received too many calls from real people," Scott said
in explaining her change of vote.
The measure won praise from the state's Democrats.
"The private option is win-win for our state's economy,
small businesses, and most importantly, the working Arkansans
who will have health care coverage,' said Candace Martin,
spokeswoman for the Democratic Party of Arkansas.
Marilyn Tavenner, the U.S. health official who oversees
Medicaid and Medicare and the implementation of the health
reform law, said U.S. officials are talking to a handful of
states about setting up a program similar to Arkansas.
Provisions of the healthcare reform law have been challenged
in court cases around the country. In a landmark ruling last
June, the U.S. Supreme Court endorsed the healthcare reform law
on constitutional grounds but allowed states to opt out of the
Medicaid expansion.
The expansion has since been accepted by governors in about
half of the 50 U.S. states.