By Beth Pinsker
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 26 Evan Dudik got severe sticker
shock after his wife broke her ankle last year. Not only did his
high-deductible medical plan put the family on the hook for the
first $5,500 in charges, but Dudik also had to sort out a number
of discrepancies in the bills.
All told, the 61-year-old self-employed management
consultant from Vancouver, Washington, says he was charged
$1,300 more than he should have been for an out-of-state
emergency room visit. It was only after a long battle that he
recouped that money and other overcharges for follow-up care.
Millions of Americans - roughly 18 percent of workers - are
now in this world of high-deductible plans. With that coverage,
patients and their families must pay at least $1,250 per person
before the insurer takes on any charges, according to benefit
consultant Mercer.
More and more employers are steering workers toward
high-deductible plans, and they are likely to be the choice of a
large percentage of people shopping on the public insurance
exchanges just launched as part of the U.S. Affordable Care Act.
The idea is that consumers who have to pay for their own
healthcare will make better decisions and incur lower costs. But
they also need to become billing experts because they must pay
so much out of their own pockets.
"These plans are putting people in the driver's seat, but
without GPS," says Maribeth Shannon, director of the market and
policy monitor program at the nonprofit California HealthCare
Foundation.
To make sure you are paying a fair amount, here are three
key elements to check:
GET YOUR DISCOUNT
First and foremost, wait before you whip out your checkbook.
"Our guidance is to not pay until you get your explanation
of benefits," says Mark Smithson, vice president of provider
process and services at health insurer Humana Inc.
Insurance companies put every claim through a repricing
engine, where they figure out the difference between what the
provider charges and the negotiated discount rate - and that is
supposed to happen even if you have not met your deductible.
Yet sometimes people get bills from doctors and pay them
without thinking about it.
"Consider any bill from a provider as the beginning of a
negotiation rather than like a bill from a plumber or Visa,"
advises Dudik.
And sometimes the repricing never happens. Pat Palmer,
founder of Medical Billing Advocates of America, says she has
seen cases where insurance companies did not bother to put bills
through repricing, since they were not paying them anyway.
"They take whole amount and apply it to deductible, and they
neglect to put on the explanation of benefits that there is a
different amount that you should be paying," Palmer says. "We
have had some insurance companies tell us that 'it costs us
money to put a claim through repricing, so we just process the
claim.'"
That simply goes against Humana's policy, Smithson says. His
advice to customers for avoiding all billing problems: Stay
in-network whenever possible, because the insurer has a closer
relationship with those providers and can exert more control
over billing practices.
ARGUING ABOUT THE NETWORK
The definition of "network" is another problem, one John
Certalic faced after he had heart trouble while on vacation in
Florida earlier this year.
Certalic, a 64-year-old charity manager from New Berlin,
Wisconsin, had a plan with a $7,500 deductible from HIRSP, which
operates the high-risk pool in his state.
However, the hospital he went to was not an included
provider because it was out of state. When patients go out of
network, insurers usually cover just a very small amount, and
the patient is responsible for the rest. The bills at full
charge totaled more than $55,000.
Certalic turned to Medical Billing Advocates, which
eventually found a clause in federal Medicaid regulations that
required the hospital visit to be covered. The bills were
reduced to the insurance company's negotiated rate.
HIRSP processes all claims blindly to look for errors,
regardless of the deductible, Chief Executive Officer Amy
Goldman says. People who have further disputes can file a
grievance or appeal, or have a case reviewed by the state
insurance commission.
Dudik's insurer, LifeWise of Washington, says it has a
financial accuracy rate of 99.8 percent on claims, but notes
that out-of-network charges like his may get confusing to
customers. "When a member sees a doctor outside the network, the
member is responsible for paying the doctor and then submitting
a claim to LifeWise," says spokeswoman Melanie Coon.
OVERCHARGING FOR SERVICES
Certalic looked mostly at the bottom line, but Dudik dug
into the coded language of his bills and noticed what looked
like a lot of mistakes - duplicate charges, mysterious service
fees, overbilling for nonemergency services and overcharging for
common equipment.
"One of the most eye-opening mistakes for consumers on
high-deductible health plans is not checking for the right
service level," says Katie Vahle, founder of medical billing
advocate CoPatient, which helped Dudik. "We see that all the
time."
CoPatient got the coding changed on some of Dudik's care
from emergency management to follow-up, which reduced one bill
from more than $2,000 to just above $500.
"You have to look at the bill, and if it's not clear, you
have to ask for explanation," Dudik said. "But don't expect to
understand it. You have to get somebody who knows how to push
back."