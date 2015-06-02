LOS ANGELES, June 2 The California Senate voted
on Tuesday to allow unauthorized immigrants to obtain health
insurance on the state exchange created under the federal
Affordable Care Act, the bill's author Senator Ricardo Lara said
on Twitter.
The Senate voted 28-11 in favor of the measure, which will
go to the Assembly and would require a federal waiver to allow
such immigrants to buy health insurance on the exchange,
according to newspaper the Sacramento Bee.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by
Cynthia Johnston)