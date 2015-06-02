LOS ANGELES, June 2 The California Senate voted on Tuesday to allow unauthorized immigrants to obtain health insurance on the state exchange created under the federal Affordable Care Act, the bill's author Senator Ricardo Lara said on Twitter.

The Senate voted 28-11 in favor of the measure, which will go to the Assembly and would require a federal waiver to allow such immigrants to buy health insurance on the exchange, according to newspaper the Sacramento Bee. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)