(Adds comment from opponent of bill, byline)
By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES, June 2 The California Senate voted
on Tuesday to allow unauthorized immigrants to buy health
insurance on a state exchange created under the U.S. Affordable
Care Act, a measure that would make the state the first to offer
that kind of coverage.
The Senate voted 28-11 in favor of the proposal, which still
must be approved by the state Assembly and signed by the
governor, said Jesse Melgar, a spokesman for the bill's author,
Senator Ricardo Lara.
If the bill becomes law, California would become the first
U.S. state to let unauthorized immigrants access health
insurance from its exchange, although a federal waiver would
still be needed for that to happen.
But the measure would not provide a subsidy for undocumented
immigrants to buy health insurance, unlike U.S. citizens and
legal residents who can qualify for such assistance based on
their incomes, Melgar said.
It would, however, expand medical coverage for California
residents age 18 and younger who lack legal immigration status,
giving those in need full health insurance under the state's
Medi-Cal program to supplement emergency coverage such children
already receive regardless of their immigration background,
Melgar said.
The bill would allow unauthorized immigrants 19 and older
who cannot afford to buy insurance to sign up for a program that
would eventually provide them coverage, Melgar said. A state
allocation to fund the program would be made at a later date, he
said.
"Today's vote is a transformational and decisive step
forward on the path to achieving health for all," Lara, a
Democrat, said in a statement.
About 7 percent of California's population, or 2.6 million
people, lack legal immigration status. In 2012, the state spent
more than $600 million on emergency room and other
health-related services for people living in the state
illegally.
The California Assembly is expected to vote on the bill
before the end of the state's legislative session in August.
Ira Mehlman, a spokesman for the Federation for American
Immigration Reform, which calls for restrictions on immigration,
said the bill would unnecessarily cost California taxpayers and
strain the state's healthcare system.
"It's just one additional step that the California
legislature is trying to take to eliminate any legal distinction
between illegal aliens and legal residents of California,"
Mehlman said.
Melgar said an analysis has not been completed on how much
the bill would cost the state.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Mohammad Zargham)